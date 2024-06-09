Kim Porter's father, Jake Porter, is expressing his disgust over the recently surfaced video of Sean "Diddy" Combs, physically assaulting singer Cassie Ventura in 2016.

Jake -- whose late daughter was Diddy' ex-partner for several years -- spoke with Rolling Stone on Friday, and excoriated the embattled music mogul's actions, as seen in the tape.

"You can say I was disgusted with the video," Jake told the outlet. "I wouldn't treat my enemy like that. It was despicable."

CNN released a video in May showing Diddy physically assaulting his now-ex in 2016 in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. In the video, Cassie is seen exiting a hotel room and walking to a bank of elevators. Diddy, holding a towel around his waist, runs after the singer and grabs her by the back of the neck, throwing her to the floor. He then turns to kick her as she lays on the ground.

Diddy retrieves Cassie's dropped purse and weekend bag from the floor near the elevators before turning to kick her again. He then begins to drag Cassie by the neck of her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

"I couldn't believe it," Jake said of the violence seen in the video. "I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy."

He went on to say that, while he never saw Diddy act abusively or violently toward Kim during their relationship, seeing the video "made me wonder."

"I didn't know he could stoop that low," Jake stated. "I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn't even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie."

Jake also shared his thoughts on Diddy's on-and-off romance with his daughter, telling the outlet that he felt Diddy was "a very jealous person," and it impacted their relationship.

"They both loved each other. Kim's love was legitimate. Puffy's love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don't think he has any idea what love is," Jake said.

Kim and Diddy dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007. They shared three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, both 17, and son Christian, 26. She also had a son, Quincy, from a previous relationship.

Kim died from lobar pneumonia on Nov. 15, 2018, at age 47.

Kim Porter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs at a party in Beverly Hills in June 2009. - Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The shocking footage of Diddy attacking Cassie corresponds to an incident highlighted in the singer's explosive 35-page lawsuit, filed last year, in which she made graphic and disturbing allegations against Diddy, including a claim that he raped her in 2018.

Cassie and Diddy went public with their relationship in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love." They split for good in October 2018.

Cassie claimed the "Missing You" rapper began a pattern of control and abuse within a few years of signing her to his Bad Boy Records label. She claimed Diddy's control over her included him introducing her "to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions."

The singer also claimed Diddy would often punch, beat, kick, and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.

A day after she filed her lawsuit against Diddy, the two reached a settlement.

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs at an event in New York City in January 2018. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Shortly after the video surfaced last month, Diddy released a video apologizing for his actions.

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," Diddy said in the clip. "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab."

Cassie's legal team responded to the video in a statement to ET on Sunday.

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog, partner at Wigdor LLP, said. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

