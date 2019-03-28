Kimora Lee Simmons is overjoyed that her 16-year-old daughter, Aoki, just got accepted into Harvard, and the proud mom made sure to pepper in some funny shade in her celebratory videos, which she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.

"I'm still crying and beaming," Kimora shared in a gleeful post. "I'm so excited that Aoki got into Harvard!"

In a series of posts, Kimora celebrated her daughter's impressive accomplishment before appearing to jokingly slam Lori Loughlin and her involvement in the high-profile university admissions scandal.

"She really did it on her own merit, and we're really so proud," Kimora said. "Because Aoki can't row, or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area. I'm so proud."

The less-than-subtle shade referred to reports that Loughlin allegedly had her daughter pose on a rowing machine as evidence of her involvement in athletics to get accepted into USC and a position on the university's crew team.

The actress -- who was arrested alongside her husband, Mossimo Giannulli - allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 to secure their daughters' admission into the university.

In one of the more heartfelt videos shared by Kimora -- the ex-wife of music mogul Russell Simmons -- Aoki reads aloud her admissions letter, while beaming over the news of her acceptance.

Simmons isn't the only celebrity to celebrate their child's acceptance into a University in recent days, however it didn't go quite so well for Dr. Dre.

The rapper and music exec took to Instagram to share that his 18-year-old daughter, Truly Young, got into the University of Southern California, bragging "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!"

The rapper soon took the post down, however, when he was reminded by some annoyed commenters that he donated $70 million to the prestigious school back in 2013. Check out the video below to hear more.

