Dr. Dre just took a not-so-veiled shot at Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman amid the college admissions scam.

On Saturday, the music mogul proudly shared a photo revealing that his 18-year-old daughter, Truly Young, got admitted to the University of Southern California, while also poking fun at the dozens of parents who face litigation after allegedly paying to help their children get into some of the country’s most prestigious schools.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” the rapper-turned-producer wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and his daughter proudly showing off her acceptance letter.

However, some took issue with the dig at the college admissions scandal -- Dre, real name: Andre Young, has also made a huge (legal) contribution to USC in recent years. He and Beats Electronics co-founder Jimmy Iovine donated a whopping $70 million to the prestigious school in 2013. The money was a gift intended to help build an academy -- the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation -- for undergraduate students whose interests span fields such as marketing, business entrepreneurship, computer science and engineering, audio and visual design, and the arts. The program's goal is to prepare them to become a new generation of inspired innovators.

Following a wave of criticism, Dre has deleted the post on Instagram.

Loughlin and Huffman are among 50 people who allegedly offered up large sums of money to get their kids into schools like Georgetown, Stanford, Wake Forest and Yale. In the Full House star’s case, her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, ages 19 and 20, were designated as recruits for USC’s crew team, although they never participated.

Earlier in March, when the investigation was announced, the Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin. ET also learned that neither of the girls intended to return to USC following Spring Break after the scandal broke.

"Bella and Olivia are suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions," an insider told ET over a week after Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for alleged bribes totaling $500,000.

"Bella and Olivia have a very tight-knit group of friends who have been there to support them," the source said. "They've needed that support because they're being attacked at every turn."

The insider added that Olivia is "really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed." Meanwhile, the insider said Bella was more committed to her studies and would have liked to graduate from USC.

