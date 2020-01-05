Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made a stunning pair at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The two posed on the red carpet together, a rare occurrence for the private couple, who tied the knot in June 2018. Leslie, 32, looked gorgeous in an intricately beaded sheer green dress, while 33-year-old Harington smoldered in an all-black suit.

Harington is nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama for his performance as Jon Snow in the epic HBO series that ended last April. He and Leslie met on the Game of Thrones set when she played his love interest Ygritte.

Harington checked into a wellness retreat ahead of the Game of Thrones finale last May. Harington's rep told ET in a statement at the time that he was spending time at the retreat to work on personal issues.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," the statement read.

Leslie has supported him since, and the two were spotted together in London last month.

