KJ Apa is pushing back against criticism of being "silent" when it comes to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. After comedian Elijah Daniel accused the Riverdale star of not being vocal enough regarding the nationwide protests against racial injustice, Apa took to Twitter to explain why he hasn't been more vocal on social media.

Back on June 6, Daniel responded to a Twitter user who suggested he watch The Hate U Give, which stars Amandla Stenberg as a young woman who witnesses a cop fatally shoot her unarmed friend during a traffic stop. Apa plays Stenberg's boyfriend in the film.

"I love that movie but i do have a question, completely unrelated to the beef i formerly had with him, if KJ was the co-star of that movie why is he so silent?" Daniel responded. "He has such a massive young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and ... posted a black square?"

Apa -- who posted a black square to his Instagram page on June 1 in support of the Blackout Tuesday protest movement, which occurred on June 2 -- addressed Daniel's criticism Sunday, explaining, "I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me."

"I support black lives - but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests," Apa wrote.

I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me. I support black lives - but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests. — KJ Apa (@kj_apa) June 15, 2020

Following his defense of his choice to not share more messages regarding BLM and the ongoing demonstrations, some fans took issue with the actor for not using his platform for good.

"If dylan o’brien can post about blm after years of posting nothing. kj apa can post more than a black square," one Twitter user wrote, referring to the Maze Runner star who has been very vocal in his support of the protests against police brutality for weeks.

if dylan o’brien can post about blm after years of posting nothing. kj apa can post more than a black square — katie (@barchiefeel) June 15, 2020

Another user argued, "KJ Apa has been silent for weeks, but the moment he said something, he just put himself under fire. He could have humbly recognized his inaction and listened and done better, but he just defended his apathy and inaction."

KJ Apa has been silent for weeks, but the moment he said something, he just put himself under fire. He could have humbly recognized his inaction and listened and done better, but he just defended his apathy and inaction. 😬 — ephemeralexistence (@coledemort) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, many other fans pointed out how involved many of his Riverdale co-stars have been with the Black Lives Matter protests and spreading awareness on social media, including Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan and Cole Sprouse -- who was arrested at one protest and then was spotted a week later at another BLM march in Hollywood.

lili: attending protests and shares her platform with activists from the black community

cole: attending protests and posts links to petitions and donations

vanessa and ashleigh: actively vocal about blm and fighting for what’s right

cami and mads: attending protests

kj: apa — kryssy 🌻 (@reinhartbrina) June 9, 2020

kj apa: I support black lives



kj apa: okay that’s enough activism for the day — bailey (@ironrogerss) June 15, 2020

It's not "proving", it's showing solidarity and awareness. You're famous, use that platform to help others and to maybe educate your younger fans that might not have "gotten" it. — KELLY (@loveoutloud) June 15, 2020

KJ.. :( this ain’t it.. young people look up to you, they want to see you speak out, it’s so important. :/ — caroline ✨ (@yoCaroline) June 15, 2020

Check out the video below for more on how celebs are using their platforms and resources to support the cause.

