Kourtney Kardashian knows how to shut down the hearsay!



On Monday, she and Younes Bendjima were spotted out together in Malibu, California -- roughly a month after breaking up. Soon after their outing, images began surfacing of their rendezvous. Then, a report began circulating that Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, were convinced it was Bendjima who made sure photographers were tipped off to capture their reconciliation.



“FAKE NEWS,” Kourtney wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, alongside the report pointing to her own siblings.



Although these new photos had fans in a frenzy, our sources say the former couple has stayed in touch since deciding to pull the plug on their romance.



"Kourtney and Younes have remained in contact since ending their relationship. The two caught up recently and talked about their breakup and relationship and where they stood," a source told ET. "Kourtney and Younes had a great relationship and both are figuring out if it’s worth figuring out what is next for them."



Prior to their breakup in August, the 39-year-old mother of three and Bendjima were constantly spotted out together throughout their two years of dating, which included numerous trips to such places as Mexico, Italy, Coachella and more.



Get more on Kourtney in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Out With Ex Younes Bendjima a Month After Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian Seems Fine With Being a Kardashian at Family’s Cookout With Bella Hadid

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie Both Attend Star-Studded Malibu Cook-Off

Related Gallery