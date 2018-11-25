Kourtney Kardashian is giving off some seriously uncanny Sofia Richie vibes.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, recently some sporty, super-bright neon athletic outfits for a trip to a bike shop on Sunday, where they posed together for some cute sibling snapshots.

Khloe shared a pic from their outing together on Instagram on Sunday, and called out their (fleeting) resemblance to a beloved group of TV monster fighters, writing, "Power Rangers unite!! My BFF!!!"

However, many fans noticed that Kourtney bared an even stronger resemblance to Richie, who is currently dating her ex, Scott Disick.

It's hard to tell why, exactly, Kourtney looks so much like the 20-year-old model, but the lens flare and bright lighting -- which made it look like the 39-year-old reality star was rocking blonde locks -- might have played a big role.

The comparison is undoubtedly a little awkward, considering she and Scott dated for 10 years and share three kids -- 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign.

While it's unclear when exactly the photo was snapped, it's clear that the remarkable similarity was a fluke, and not likely something Kourtney was shooting for.

In an Instagram post she shared on Saturday -- showing her sitting poolside while surfing the internet on her laptop and "Christmas shopping," according to her caption -- she's sporting her signature brunette ponytail, while flaunting her impressive bikini bod at the same time.

However, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Kourtney and Sofia. Earlier this month, the reality star and her sisters had dinner with Scott and his young girlfriend at Craig's in West Hollywood.

"They all sat at a table in front and Kourtney and Sofia were talking and laughing a lot. Everyone was talking and having a good time,” @SarahMooreOnline, also known as Sarah Moore, told ET at the time, adding that Disick and Richie kept the PDA to a minimum. "Scott wasn't showing any affection to Sofia at the table -- no hand holding or arm around her or anything."

For more on Scott and Sofia's on-and-off relationship, check out the video below.

