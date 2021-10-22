Kourtney Kardashian's favorite booty-lifting leggings from Spanx are back in stock -- and select colorways are on sale for 30% off! The newly engaged star has long been a fan of Spanx leggings. As noted on Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, the reality TV star has raved about the the shapewear brand's leggings, and couldn't help but introduce them to her team.

The Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings are back in stock in black and navy blue. As the name suggests, these popular leggings give you the "best butt ever," as stated on the website, thanks to Spanx's signature sculpting performance fabric and contoured waistband. Kardashian isn't the only celebrity fan of the Booty Boost. Stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner have been spotted rocking the best-selling Spanx legging.

If you're not into the $98 price tag, two camo print options and one tie-dye version are on sale for up to 30% off, bringing the price down to $69. The Booty Boost Legging is available in sizes XS to 3X.

Kourtney Kardashian/Poosh

While you're grabbing the Kardashian-approved legging, check out ET's favorite picks and deals from Spanx below.

