Kourtney Kardashian Loves These Booty-Lifting Leggings and They're On Sale Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kourtney Kardashian's favorite booty-lifting leggings from Spanx are back in stock -- and select colorways are on sale for 30% off! The newly engaged star has long been a fan of Spanx leggings. As noted on Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, the reality TV star has raved about the the shapewear brand's leggings, and couldn't help but introduce them to her team. 

The Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings are back in stock in black and navy blue. As the name suggests, these popular leggings give you the "best butt ever," as stated on the website, thanks to Spanx's signature sculpting performance fabric and contoured waistband. Kardashian isn't the only celebrity fan of the Booty Boost. Stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner have been spotted rocking the best-selling Spanx legging. 

If you're not into the $98 price tag, two camo print options and one tie-dye version are on sale for up to 30% off, bringing the price down to $69. The Booty Boost Legging is available in sizes XS to 3X. 

Booty Boost Active Leggings
Booty Boost Active Leggings
$98
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
$98$69 AT SPANX

While you're grabbing the Kardashian-approved legging, check out ET's favorite picks and deals from Spanx below. 

Faux Leather Leggings
Faux Leather Leggings
You'll want to add these crowd-favorite leggings to your cart to wear all fall and winter long. 
$98
Booty Boost Yoga Pant
Booty Boost Yoga Pant
Flared leggings are back! Get the flowy yoga pant version of the Booty Boost. It's available in regular, petite and tall lengths. 
$98
Faux Suede Leggings
Faux Suede Leggings
These faux suede leggings are begging to be worn under an oversized chunky sweater. 
$98
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
The side stripe adds a cool, sporty element to the classic faux leather legging. 
$110$77 AT SPANX
Active 7/8 Leggings
Active 7/8 Leggings
Your new favorite workout leggings are 30% off. 
$98$69 AT SPANX

