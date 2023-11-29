Kourtney Kardashian is pro-therapy and wants her family to get on board too. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is all about doing things her way in the season 4 finale of her family's show, The Kardashians.

After announcing her pregnancy publicly without letting her family know, she invited momager Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian to her husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 show in San Diego, California.

And while on the trip, Kourtney tries to take the opportunity to talk to her family members about all she's learned in therapy.

"I didn't start a self-awareness journey knowing what I was doing," Kourtney admits. "I started therapy through a toxic relationship and then learned so much about myself, about my family, about why I do certain things, about our childhood wounds, about how they show up in intimate relationships, generational trauma."

Hulu

Kourtney was previously in an on-off relationship with her ex, Scott Disick, for nearly 10 years. The former couple shares three children together -- Mason, Penelope and Reign. She recently gave birth to her first child with husband Travis, son Rocky.

Khloé is skeptical of Kourtney's therapy talk, saying, "No offense or anything, but we all have f**king problems, just buckle up and let's go."

But Kourtney isn't dissuaded, saying, "There's certain patterns to break. You don't want to pass things down to your kids."

Khloé asked if Kourtney felt that choosing "bad partners" is a genetic trait.

Hulu

"I think it's generational. It's from MJ," Kourtney says, referencing Kris' mother. "She was married three times… We all have picked people we thought we could change different things about them and we can't."

Kris doesn't seem to be buying Kourtney's explanation, saying, "I'm not even thinking about that. In a billion years I've got a full, fabulous life, why am I going back to reimagine?"

In fact, Kris frequently interrupts her daughter to discuss the dimple in her chin and the differing height of her eyebrows.

"My mom tries to change the subject or not really face these types of topics," Kourtney says, later claiming she believes "it really does sink in," for Kris, who references Kourtney's talk by sending her a meme.

Hulu

"God bless Kourtney, because she's definitely trying to have this therapy talk and god bless my mom because she's definitely not," Khloé quips in her confessional interview.

Later in the episode, Kourtney shares, "I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy. But I'm letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are. This is me. This is my journey. That's you and that's your journey."

Khloé has been open in the past about her own share of toxic relationships with exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. This season, in fact, she also confronted Kris with her past infidelity while married to Khloé and Kourtney's late father, Robert Kardashian.

In an earlier episode from this season, Kourtney called out her family for prioritizing the unfaithful men over the women they have affected. Watch the clip below for more.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: