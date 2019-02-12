Penelope Disick's first haircut may have been inspired by one of her famous aunts!

The 6-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick made an appearance on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram on Monday, as the two appeared to be twinning in the beauty department.

Khloe posted a series of selfies with her niece, where they showed off their adorable (and very similar) 'dos and poses. "So basically, P is obsessed with me," the reality star joked in the caption. "How FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!?"

Kourtney revealed earlier this week via Instagram that she took Penelope to celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons to get her very first haircut in "all of her enchanting six years."

The eldest child of Kourtney and Scott looked so chic, rockin' an edgy leather jacket over a white T-shirt while modeling her fresh lob.

The look is certainly a dramatic change from the long locks she was sporting a week ago, in a picture her dad shared. "My love my life my partner in crime," the father of three gushed in the caption.

Hear more on Kardashian's adorable children with Disick in the video below.

