Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating a milestone in her daughter's life!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Monday night to share a snapshot of her 6-year-old daughter Penelope's very first haircut.

"First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years," the proud mom captioned a pair of snapshots of her little girl, who looked particularly stylish in a black leather jacket over a plain white t-shirt.

The young girl rocked a chic, short bob in place of the long locks she's spent her entire life growing out, and her mom couldn't have been more excited.

For the special cut, Kardashian turned to celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who also celebrated the occasion on his Instagram story.

The talented hairstylist shared the same pic of Penelope that Kardashian posted, writing, "Gave Penelope her first ever haircut today! That was pretty special."

Getting your first ever haircut from a celebrated, superstar stylist seems to be the way to go. Take note of that, other 6-year-olds.

For more on Kardashian's adorable children with ex Scott Disick -- including sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, check out the video below.

