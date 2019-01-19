Kourtney Kardashian is just a girl, watching Notting Hill and wishing she was living out the movie.

The 39-year-old reality star spent her Friday night watching the classic 1999 romantic comedy-drama, and couldn't help but share with her fans that she was feeling a little lonely.

The mother of three documented the film's most iconic scene on her Instagram Story, showing Julia Roberts spilling her heart out to Hugh Grant. "I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her," the movie star says, prompting Kardashian to share a confession of her own.

"I want to be in love," Kardashian admitted in her caption of the clip, adding a crying emoji.

The brunette beauty has been single since her split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima in August after nearly two years together. She's since been romantically linked to model and actor Luka Sabbat, but a source previously told ET that the two are just friends.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later joked about finding a "classic love" like Grant with her friend, Allie Rizzo, but ultimately revealed that she's conflicted about jumping into a relationship. "The other half right after i post that is like, 'Rich b**ch, you don't wanna be in love, go live that grown n sexy life,'" she messaged Rizzo, adding a broken heart emoji.

While Kardashian figures out her love life, her ex, Scott Disick, has moved on with Sofia Richie. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, the reality star revealed what she would say if Disick proposed to his 20-year-old girlfriend.

"Congratulations," Kardashian simply said with a smile, leading her little sister, Kim Kardashian West, to offer more explanation.

“Yeah, we vacation together," the KKW Beauty founder added. "It’s all good!”

