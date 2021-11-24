Kourtney Kardashian's Go-To Moisturizer to 'Look Good Naked' is On Sale for Black Friday
Kourtney Kardashian's go-to moisturizer is on sale! The star has featured the Kopari Organic Coconut Melt on the "How to Look Good Naked" story on her lifestyle website, Poosh. Just in time for the holidays, Kopari's Black Friday sale is live right now with 25% off everything, including the Kourtney-approved coconut melt.
The multitasking skincare product is made from pure, organic coconut oil. The balmy formula can be used not only as a body moisturizer, but also as a hydrating hair mask, dry shave oil, bath boost, stretch mark oil, makeup remover and under-eye balm. The Coconut Melt is available for $28 on Amazon.
Poosh states, "[Kourtney will] combine thicker creams and serums she doesn’t want to put on her face and instead slather them all over her body."
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
More Kopari Black Friday Deals
