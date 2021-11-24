Shopping

Kourtney Kardashian's Go-To Moisturizer to 'Look Good Naked' is On Sale for Black Friday

By ETonline Staff
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's go-to moisturizer is on sale! The star has featured the Kopari Organic Coconut Melt on the "How to Look Good Naked" story on her lifestyle website, Poosh. Just in time for the holidays, Kopari's Black Friday sale is live right now with 25% off everything, including the Kourtney-approved coconut melt. 

The multitasking skincare product is made from pure, organic coconut oil. The balmy formula can be used not only as a body moisturizer, but also as a hydrating hair mask, dry shave oil, bath boost, stretch mark oil, makeup remover and under-eye balm. The Coconut Melt is available for $28 on Amazon.  

Poosh states, "[Kourtney will] combine thicker creams and serums she doesn’t want to put on her face and instead slather them all over her body."

Kopari Organic Coconut Melt
Kopari Organic Coconut Melt
Amazon
Kopari Organic Coconut Melt
A multi-purpose coconut oil balm that can be used as a body moisturizer, hair mask, dry shave oil and more. 
$28$21

More Kopari Black Friday Deals 

Hydrating Body Milk Lotion
Hydrating Body Milk Lotion
Kopari
Hydrating Body Milk Lotion
A daily lotion with Shea Butter and Chamomile for ultra-hydrated, silky smooth skin. 
$30$22
Starry De-Puff Eye Balm
Starry De-Puff Eye Balm
Kopari
Starry De-Puff Eye Balm
A Hyaluronic Acid & caffeine powered eye balm to brighten tired eyes.
$28$21
Moisturizing Lip Glossy
Moisturizing Lip Glossy
Kopari
Moisturizing Lip Glossy
This glossy lip balm is full of shea butter & coconut oil, so it's loaded with antioxidants to nourish and soothe even the most chapped lips.
$13$10
Vitamin C Sudsy Shower Oil
Vitamin C Sudsy Shower Oil
Kopari
Vitamin C Sudsy Shower Oil
Think of it as an in-shower cleanser-moisturizer packed with Vitamin C, Hibiscus and Avocado Oils to deeply nourish and hydrate. 
$28$21
The Glow Bundle
The Glow Bundle
Kopari
The Glow Bundle
Start with Kopari's new California Glow Enzyme Scrub and follow with the plumping Peptide Glow Hydrating Moisturizer.
$58$43
Exfoliating Crush Scrub
Exfoliating Crush Scrub
Kopari
Exfoliating Crush Scrub
This cult-favorite exfoliator features brown sugar and fine coconut shells to smooth while the coconut oil softens. 
$39$30
Minis Pack
Minis Pack
Kopari
Minis Pack
Now's your chance to try something new or get your favorite Kopari product in travel size.
$48$36

