Kris Jenner knows how to spoil her grandchildren!

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to show off her mom's extravagant gift for Kourtney's son, Mason, in celebration of his ninth birthday. The proud grandma took her eldest grandchild shopping, dropping more than $3,000 for a coat for the youngster.

Mason's new outerwear is the Baroque Print Padded Coat by Versace, which retails for $3,125 on multiple websites. The black, gold and white puffy coat is short and sporty, and Mason looks incredibly cool with the hood up in the snap. Kourtney's oldest child -- she also has Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, with her ex, Scott Disick -- posed for the pic with palm trees and a Dolce & Gabbana storefront in the background.

"When @krisjenner takes him shopping," Kourtney captioned the pic.

The big gift comes after an equally exciting weekend for Mason, who celebrated growing another year older with a Fortnite-themed bash. The outdoor party featured large screens where the attendees played the video game on bean bags and was DJ'd by 10-year-old DJ Livia.

Last week --on Mason's actual birthday, which he shares with his brother, Reign -- many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media to celebrate him. Kris said it brings her "so much joy" to watch the boys grow, while Khloe Kardashian called them amazing and their dad deemed them "my loves."

