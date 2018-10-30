Kylie Jenner definitely found a way to thank her mother, Kris Jenner, for being an incredible mom.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul surprised Kris with her dream car -- a Ferrari 488 that retails for around $300,000 -- on Monday night as an early birthday present, and it's safe to say Kris loved the surprise. The momager turns 63 on Nov. 5.

"Oh, my God," Kris says in disbelief in the video, sitting in her brand-new red Ferrari while her boyfriend, Cory Gamble, also takes a look inside.

Meanwhile, Kylie, who appears to be filming the sweet moment, comments, "My mom's dream car."

A source tells ET that Kylie surprised Kris with the extravagant gift, since the mother of six wouldn't buy it for herself.

"It’s always been a dream car for Kris, who wouldn’t buy it for herself, so Kylie went ahead and made her dream come true," the source says. "Kris was in shock and couldn’t stop crying and saying thank you."

"Kylie had the car ordered months ago and has had to keep the secret for a while," the source adds. "Kylie wanted to thank her mom for all of her hard work and give her a gift she knew she probably would never buy for herself.”

Of course, Kylie herself isn't a stranger to getting a Ferrari as a gift. In August 2015, she was surprised with a Ferrari 482 Italia worth $320,000 for her 18th birthday from then-boyfriend, rapper Tyga. In February, she was gifted a black Ferrari as her "push present" after the birth of daughter Stormi from boyfriend Travis Scott. For her milestone birthday this year, Scott changed it up by giving her a vintage Rolls-Royce.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie opened up about her post-baby body insecurities. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Rock Matching Butterfly Halloween Costumes: Pics!

Kylie Jenner Shares Baby Photo of Herself and Her Mini-Me Stormi

Khloe Kardashian Tries to Cheer Up Kylie Jenner as She Struggles With Post-Baby Body Confidence

Related Gallery