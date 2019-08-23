Kristen Bell Opens Up About Daughter's Scary Emergency Room Visit

Kristen Bell's daughter is recovering after a visit to the E.R.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share that one of her daughters -- she shares Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6, with her husband, Dax Shepard -- was rushed to the emergency room after slamming her finger in a door.

"First emergency room visit. One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut," Bell captioned a pic of herself and her daughter, whose face is obscured by an emoji, frowning for the camera. "Thank you so much to @childrensla for the amazing care, thank u Dr. Olsen, and Sonia our child life specialist."

Bell continued the post by praising Children's Hospital Los Angeles and all those who took care of her daughter while she was there.

"Did you know that when you enter the emergency room at @childrensla you immediately get a 'Child Life Specialist' trained to make sure your child knows what happening? And to make sure you understand all of what's happening and your choices? It made us feel so safe," she wrote. "And @childrensla follows up the next day with a phone call to make sure all is well after the trauma. Excellent care all around. Thank you to all who helped my baby."

The Veronica Mars actress added that she wasn't posting a pic of the injured finger "because there was literally burger popping out all over and it [was] pretty gross."

Bell's celeb friends took to the comments section to wish her daughter well, with Bell's Frozen co-star Josh Gad posting, "Oh no," while Evan Rachel Wood wrote, "Feel better soon."

"Aw pal- so sorry for her!" Justin Long commented. "Also thanks for not including a pic of the finger because I def would’ve look 🙏"

"Oh no!!!! My worst nightmare," Zoe Saldana wrote. "Thank you for sharing this lady."

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote that she was "so sorry" for the family's ordeal, adding that it sounds "so scary."

When ET caught up with Shepard back in May he discussed how he and Bell use their differences to parent their two kids.

"She grew up in the city. She has other strengths, she knows a lot more about Broadway than I do," Shepard said of Bell. "She knows about singing, she can teach our kids about music. I don’t know anything about that."

"She's an optimist, I'm a pessimist," he added. "Our kids will hopefully land in the middle of us."

Watch the video below for more on the sweet family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell on Rebooting 'Veronica Mars' for Her Daughters (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Share How Their Oldest Daughter Reacted to the Sex Talk

Dax Shepard Shares Rare Photo of His and Kristen Bell's Two Daughters

Related Gallery