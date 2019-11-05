Twilight fans aren’t the only ones who still wonder what might have been if Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson never broke up.

The 29-year-old actress opened up about the high-profile romance, marriage, and her exciting proposal plans with current love, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, during a new interview on The Howard Stern Show on Stern’s SiriusXM channel Howard 100 on Tuesday.

Reflecting on her romance with Pattinson, Stewart said that she has never fully opened up about the relationship given it was so “heavily consumed” by the public, and she feared being labeled an attention-seeker.

“I’ve actually never been able to say what happened because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker,” she told Stern. “We were together for years, that was my first [love.] I was super in love with my high school boyfriend. Super f***ing in love with him, but me and Rob were a little older and it was just ‘gu gung.’ He’s the best.”



Asked whether she might have married Pattinson, the Charlie's Angel star pondered the idea but remained unsure.

“I don’t know,” she said with a laugh. “I wanted to … yeah, no, I’m not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time, every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never, like, casually [dated] … maybe one or two. I’ve never really been the most casual person.”

However, Stewart noted that while marriage didn’t always appeal to her, she “absolutely” will tie the knot one day.

“It never did and [now it does,] absolutely,” she said. referring to Meyer. “And, in no way that’s tied to any weird conventions, more just -- when you know, you know. There is nothing like feeling sure about anything because we don’t know anything. The only thing you can feel like you know is if you’re in love with someone.”



“I don’t feel like kowtowing to a patriarchal standard, but I do feel like honoring that [love] and having other people recognize it -- f**k the government -- [like] your family,” she added. “That means a lot to me.”



Stewart said she even has a whole proposal plan worked out in her head, hinting that it would honor her and Meyer’s love for Los Angeles, where they both live.



“I can’t f**king wait!” she said about popping the question. “I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I have a couple of plans that I think are just the coolest things to do, [but] I’m really impulsive so I don’t know when it’s going to be.”



Stewart didn’t dish too many details on her plans, for fear of ruining the surprise for Meyer. However, she did open up about how the two went from friends to lovers.

“The day that I met her, all bets were off,” she said, referring to the pair reconnecting after several years. “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her for six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I now known you?’”



The two started dating and within a couple of weeks, Stewart was declaring her love late one night at a bar.

“It was really late and we were in some shi**y bar and her friends were there and they walked out and I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f**king in love with you,’” she shared. “And, it also was so obvious.”

Stewart also addressed the struggles of coming out in Hollywood, and how it’s becoming easier for others. “People five years younger than me have it so much easier than I did three years ago,” she said.

See more on Stewart below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Stewart Reveals She Can't Get This 'Charlie's Angels' Song Out of Her Head (Exclusive)

Kristen Stewart Says Ex Robert Pattinson Is 'the Only Guy' Who Could Play Batman

Kristen Stewart Says She Was Misunderstood During 'Twilight' Fame: 'I Just Want People to Like Me'

Related Gallery



