Kristen Wiig was thrilled to see her friend and former Saturday Night Live co-star return to the beloved sketch show to host over the weekend.

Wiig spoke with ET at a special For Your Consideration screening of her series Palm Royale at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on Saturday, shortly before Rudolph's return to Studio 8H later that evening.

"I'm so [excited]," Wiig shared. "I love watching her any chance I get."

Wiig -- who returned to host SNL earlier this season -- served as a cast member from 2005 to 2012. Meanwhile, Rudolph starred on the cast from 2000 to 2007. During the short time their paths crossed, the actresses left an indelible mark on the show.

"She just is in her element at that show," Wiig said. "She's gonna have an amazing show."

In Rudolph's return, which was also SNL's annual Mother's Day special, the comic brought back her impression of Beyonce for another attempt at the Hot Ones challenge, in one of the highlights of this week's show.

Wiig previously spoke with ET in March about her own return as host, and she explained the blend of emotions that comes with stepping back into her old stomping grounds.

"It's 90 percent amazing and 10 percent, like, I wish I was still there, you know?" Wiig said. "It's like bittersweet in that way. [But] mostly sweet... it pulls my heartstrings a little."

Kristen Wiig attends Apple TV+'s 'Palm Royale' Emmy FYC event at the Hollywood Athletic Club on May 11, 2024. - Amy Sussman/Getty Image

Meanwhile, Wiig's new series, Palm Royale, has found a devoted fan base after the first season, and the actress told ET on Saturday that they are "very hopeful" they'll get picked up for a second season.

"Nothing official yet, but we are! We are hopeful," she shared.

The first season of Palm Royale -- co-starring Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern -- is streaming now on Apple TV+.

