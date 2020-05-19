Kristin Cavallari has the support of her former co-stars from The Hills amid her divorce from estranged husband, Jay Cutler. The 33-year-old reality star announced last month that she and the former NFL star had called it quits after 10 years together and three kids.

"I think Kristin is going to be better off, and I'm excited for her new chapter, hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating," co-star Spencer Pratt said of the split on his Speidi Podcast on Monday.

"Yes, I would be nice to have her on The Hills. Maybe she'll come back to L.A.," added former co-star Audrina Patridge, who finalized her divorce from husband Corey Bohan in 2018, has been candid about her struggles with divorce on The Hills: New Beginnings. "Divorce is hard, she'll get through it though."

"Yeah, I feel like you'd be such a good strength for her, you know, I feel like you've been through it," Pratt's wife, Heidi Montag, agreed.

"We talked a little bit two or three weeks ago when it first all came out. I know she just needs time to process and heal," Patridge said of Cavallari. "It's literally almost like mourning a death, going through a divorce. And then there's highs and lows of fighting and being so sad and thinking, did I do the right thing? It's an emotional rollercoaster."

Patridge went on to praise her former co-star, saying, "Kristin will be fine, she's a tough girl."

"She is one of the most resilient, awesome, powerful women," Montag agreed.

Pratt took it a step further, noting that Cavallari can turn her struggles in her personal life into a career opportunity. "I guarantee you she writes a New York Times best seller, How to Divorce and Win," he quipped.

Earlier this year, Montag and Patridge visited Nashville and appeared on an episode of Very Cavallari. Cavallari herself told ET's Katie Krause in early March that she had planned to make an appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings, which had started filming again before the coronavirus pandemic hit later that month.

"Yeah, I'm going to make an appearance on The Hills," she told ET at the time. "I don't know what I can and can't say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me. I'm excited! I'm actually very excited. I think it's going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

Cavallari announced her decision to divorce from Cutler on Instagram in late April. At the time, she wrote, "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart."

Since then they former couple has decided on a permanent parenting plan for their three children, and Cavallari has been "permitted to purchase" a home she found in Franklin, Tennessee.

