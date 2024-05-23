Kristin Cavallari is a little concerned about the superlative her 9-year-old son, Jaxon Cutler, received at school.

The 37-year-old Uncommon James founder took to her Instagram Story, holding up the piece of paper showing that her and ex Jay Cutler's son is "Most Likely to Be on a Reality TV Show."

Kristin commented on the accolade, simply writing, "Oh no."

Kristin, of course, got her start on Laguna Beach before later joining the cast of The Hills. She later went on to have her own reality show, Very Cavallari, which also featured her then-husband, Jay.

Kristin Cavallari shares son Jaxon Cutler's superlative from school. - Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The mother of three has opted to keep her and Jay's kids off of social media. In addition to Jaxon, the exes also share son Camden Cutler, 11, and daughter Saylor Cutler, 8.

Back in 2021, Kristin spoke with ET about Jaxon's interests, sharing at the time that he was her most fashion-focused kid.

"Jaxon, I would say -- my middle kid -- is the most interested in all of this. He loves clothes. He loves shoes," she told ET at the time. "He's the one in the morning that will try on different outfits. I will go into his room, and he would have thrown all of these clothes all over the floor. And I am like you're 7 and you're already trying on multiple outfits in the morning. It's amazing. He has always been like that, so he is like very, very into all of this stuff."

The reality TV alum also told ET that she hadn't shown her kids her reality shows at the time. "I'm sure one day," she said. "I'm not going to sit them down and put that on for them, but I'm sure at some point they will probably see it."

As for whether Kristin will ever return to reality TV, don't hold your breath.

Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari on Laguna Beach. - MTV

"Never say never. I'm not gonna do a show just about my life. Been there, done that," she told ET. "Believe it or not, I'm actually kind of a private person. Unless you know me, you don't think that because I've been on reality TV since I was 17. I don't know that I would want to go back. It offers up a level of anxiety, just being in the whole tabloid world."

These days, Kristin connects with fans on her Let's Be Honest podcast and is in a serious relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes of Montana Boyz fame. The couple shared a sexy workout selfie on Kristin's Instagram story on Wednesday.

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes pose for a gym selfie. - Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

They have been open about their interest in potentially having future children together. Watch the clip below for more:

