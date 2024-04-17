Mark Estes is confirming that his relationship with Kristin Cavallari is the real deal. The 24-year-old TikTok star joined his social media group, Montana Boyz, as bartenders in the Bravo Clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday's episode.

Host Cohen asked Estes if his relationship with Cavallari, 37, was "serious."

"Yeah, it's as serious as serious gets," Estes shared, adding that they've been "dating a couple months."

When asked if he was surprised by the attention he received for dating The Hills alum, Estes replied, "At first, yeah, but then I understood it after."

The couple went public on Instagram in February, marking Cavallari's first public romance since her 2020 split from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The former reality TV star has been very candid about just how serious her relationship is with her TikTok star beau, sharing that she's even considered the possibility of having more kids because of their romance. Cavallari is already mom to three children with Cutler.

"I thought that was a hard line for me. I've bent on it a little bit. The reality is I feel great. I'm 37. I think if I wanted to have another kid I think I could," she explained on the most recent episode of her Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast. "[Mark] is the first guy in four years where I have thought, 'Hmm, maybe I would have another kid.' Everyone else I've gone out with it's like, 'No, I'm not having any more kids.' But you meet the right person and it can change that."

The social media star spoke with ET earlier this month at the CMT Music Awards about the potential for a baby Montana.

"We're just kind of going with the flow right now, but we've definitely had the talk, obviously," Estes told ET.

He is, however, very content in the relationship.

"I'm really happy with it, obviously," Estes said of his romance with Cavallari. "We just like each other a lot and that's what we're going to run with. She's a smoke show too."

