Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Honors Him 1 Year After His Death

Kristoff St. John's memory will live on.

The Young and the Restless star's ex-wife, Mia St. John, took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to him in a touching post a year after his death. Mia also honored their late son, Julian, who died by suicide in 2014.

"I've died twice in my life already. The day my son passed and the day #superbowlsunday last year when his father passed💔," Mia wrote alongside photos of herself with Kristoff and Julian. "2020 will be my rebirth 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼For them and all the others that continue to suffer #mentalillness #addiction #depression #anxiety #ptsd awareness 💚🎗."

Kristoff died at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 3, 2019. He was 52. His death was ruled accidental, with the cause listed as hypertrophic heart disease.

In an interview with ET after Kristoff's death, Mia opened up about how the actor struggled after losing their son Julian.

“When Julian passed, he died of a broken heart,” she said. “These mental health issues are real. Kristoff suffered from bipolar, our son had schizophrenia and I just felt like it was so hard for people to pay attention.”

Mia also recalled her last conversation with Kristoff.

“He called me at 11 a.m. and the first thing he said was, ‘Mia, thank God you answered,’” she shared. “He was just so depressed. He was drinking and just saying, like, nonsense -- that he didn't want to be here anymore.”



She went on to claim Kristoff was so disoriented, he said that he saw their late son.



“He said, ‘Julian is at the door I gotta get the door,’” she shared. “[He] said, ‘OK, let’s talk to Julian, bring Julian in.’ Julian came in and he said, ‘Julian is gonna take me for a walk now’ and I said, ‘No, you aren’t going for a walk right now.’”

While Mia pushed back against Kristoff’s vision of his son over the phone, she embraced that idea that he wasn’t alone when he died.



“That was the only thing. When he told me that Julian came to the door and I knew that my son came and took him home. And that was my only comfort,” she told ET.

