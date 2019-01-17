The countdown to the Academy Awards is well underway.

We are days away from the Academy announcing their nominees for the 2019 Oscars -- which means we have a little more than one month until Hollywood's biggest night. But before our newest class of Oscar winners are anointed, they first must have the honor of being nominated, and if you're hoping to tune in to see who earns that coveted nod, we've put together a handy guide on the who, what and where.

Who's Announcing the Nominees? The Academy has enlisted Kumail Nanjiani (himself a Best Original Screenplay nominee in 2018 for The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross to present this year's nominees, taking over for 2018's hosts with the mosts, Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish. (Will Nanjiani or Ross be able to mispronounce names as charmingly as Haddish?)

What Time Does It Start? The nominees will be announced live on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8:20 a.m. ET / 5:20 a.m. PT.

Where Can I Watch? Tune in on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), where the nominations ceremony will be streamed live. And check back to ETonline.com, where we will be posting the complete list of nominees along with any snubs and surprises, and follow along with ET Live's complete coverage here.

Anything Else to Watch Out for This Year? Following the hiring and subsequent departure of Kevin Hart as this year's master of ceremonies, the Academy has stayed mum on who -- if anyone -- will take his place. Might AMPAS use the nominations announcement to also announce a new host? Or to confirm the ceremony will be hostless? That remains to be determined.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

