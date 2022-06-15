Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky might live a life of luxury on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it turns out the Bravo power couple actually relies on Amazon for a lot of their shopping (and gifting) needs. Reality stars — they really are just like us.

The duo recently took to Amazon live to share their own Father's Day gift guide, with a curated list of product recommendations that they guarantee any dad, husband or father figure will love getting gifted — and that are all available to shop on Amazon, just in time for the big holiday.

Shop the Gift Guide

"We're here talking about Father's Day gifts and what a perfect person to have with me, the best father in the world," said Richards during the livestream. While Umansky chimed in himself, saying: "I can't wait for Father's Day. It's one of my favorite days because I have four daughters and they all take care of me and Kyle takes care of me. It's just such a great day."

From Homesick candles and wireless chargers to Beats headphones, Ray-Ban sunnies, a YETI insulator and more, there are so many great RHOBH-approved gifts for Father's Day in Kyle Richards' Amazon gift guide — most of which will arrive just in time for Father's Day, too.

Ahead, shop Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Amazon Father's Day gift guide —chock-full of gifting ideas perfect for your husband and that will arrive in time for the big day. Plus, browse the best deals from Amazon's Father's Day sale, and check out Kyle Richards' go-to summer fashion essentials on Amazon.

