Amazon kicked off tons of deals on Amazon Devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The Father's Day sale includes incredible deals up to 56% off Amazon device favorites like the Fire HD tablet, Echo devices, Kindles, Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, and Fire TVs. The major discounts on Amazon devices will run until the largest shopping day kicks off, but get your orders before popular products sell out.

With Father's Day coming up on Sunday, June 19, Amazon's early Prime Day deals are here just in time for gifting your dad some tech upgrades. Ahead, shop the best deals on Amazon devices and 4K TVs for last-minute Father's Day gifting.

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire Tablets

Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet The new Kindle is fast and responsive with 50% more RAM and brighter display than earlier models. It also has a 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. $150 $100 Buy Now

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TVs

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers. $120 $70 Buy Now

The Best Deals on Amazon Kindle E-Readers

The Best Deals on Amazon Smart Home Devices

Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is the latest incarnation of the popular, multi-functioning gadget. Outfitted with a large, 8-inch HD touchscreen, it makes video calls, provides entertainment (via Netfilx, YouTube and more), streams music and even provides another screen to check in on your Ring video doorbell cams. $130 $100 Buy Now

Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. Set energy efficient schedules or enable Alexa to control the temperature in your home while saving money on yearly energy bills. $60 $48 Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pair the Ring Video Doorbell with the Ring Chime and to get the ultimate security and two-way audio experience. You can also pair the Ring Video Doorbell with certain Alexa devices. Even if you don't connect this video doorbell with any other smart device, you automatically get real-time phone notifications when anyone stops by your door. $65 $52 Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices. $50 $28 Buy Now

Amazon's travel-ready tablets, including the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 are up to 45% off to make way for the new Fire 7 tablet. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet. Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates.

