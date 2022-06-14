The Best Amazon Device Deals for Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts: Shop Fire Tablets, TVs and More
Amazon kicked off tons of deals on Amazon Devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The Father's Day sale includes incredible deals up to 56% off Amazon device favorites like the Fire HD tablet, Echo devices, Kindles, Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, and Fire TVs. The major discounts on Amazon devices will run until the largest shopping day kicks off, but get your orders before popular products sell out.
See Amazon's Father's Day Deals
With Father's Day coming up on Sunday, June 19, Amazon's early Prime Day deals are here just in time for gifting your dad some tech upgrades. Ahead, shop the best deals on Amazon devices and 4K TVs for last-minute Father's Day gifting.
The Best Deals on Amazon Fire Tablets
The new Kindle is fast and responsive with 50% more RAM and brighter display than earlier models. It also has a 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage.
With the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet will make the perfect Father's Day or Graduation Gift.
The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TVs
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Devices
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K.
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers.
The Best Deals on Amazon Kindle E-Readers
With the Kindle's long-lasting charge, easily take the books you're currently reading everywhere you go. The glare-free display reads like a physical book, even when reading outside in the sun.
The Best Deals on Amazon Smart Home Devices
The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is the latest incarnation of the popular, multi-functioning gadget. Outfitted with a large, 8-inch HD touchscreen, it makes video calls, provides entertainment (via Netfilx, YouTube and more), streams music and even provides another screen to check in on your Ring video doorbell cams.
Save 25% when you buy this bundle with the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5.
Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. Set energy efficient schedules or enable Alexa to control the temperature in your home while saving money on yearly energy bills.
Pair the Ring Video Doorbell with the Ring Chime and to get the ultimate security and two-way audio experience. You can also pair the Ring Video Doorbell with certain Alexa devices. Even if you don't connect this video doorbell with any other smart device, you automatically get real-time phone notifications when anyone stops by your door.
Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease.
Save $35 on this security bundle with 2 Blink Outdoor camera and a Blink Mini, which is an indoor, plug-in security camera with 1080 HD video, motion detection and two way audio.
Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
Amazon's travel-ready tablets, including the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 are up to 45% off to make way for the new Fire 7 tablet. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet. Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates.
