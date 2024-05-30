Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship looks a little different -- but it's there!

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kylie and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, talk about their status with Jordyn -- four years after the Tristan Thompson scandal.

During the conversation, Kylie spoke to her older sister about the time she spent with her former BFF during Paris Fashion Week in January.

"I saw Jordyn again in Paris," she says. "It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it's like, we talk once a month."

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted together for the first time in July 2023. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

Kylie and Jordyn, both 26, caused a lot of internet chatter during their public reconciliation -- which even included Jordyn making an appearance on Kylie's TikTok.

The makeup mogul shared that she is happy all of the chatter has faded.

"I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over," she shares. "Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever and now it's over. People know that we're cool and no one's talking about it anymore."

Kylie and Jordyn previously reunited in July 2023 when they were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. The outing marked the first time the pair was seen interacting with each other after their very public falling out in 2019 when Jordyn said she and Tristan kissed while he was with Khloé.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited again in January 2024 at Paris Fashion Week. - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to Kylie, Khloé -- who shares children True, 6, and Tatum, 1, with the NBA player -- told her baby sister that she always supported her decision no matter what stance she took with Jordyn. During the episode, Khloe reiterated this.

"I've always told you I never want you to have regrets in life and I for sure never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me and I told you when you were saying you miss her or whatever, I've never had a problem or had any issues with you keeping your friendships with anyone," Khloe told Kylie. "It's not my job in life."

For her part, Khloé admitted that she was "frustrated" with the narrative that was painted following Kylie and Jordyn's split and is happy with where they stand now.

"They're always pinning the girls against one another and there's actually no beef," the Good American founder said in a confessional. "I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie and we're not like that because we're just living. We're not thinking that hard about the situation anymore."

Kylie also shared, "I'm happy to have this conversation with Khloe because I don't think people really understand how pure Khloe's heart is."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

