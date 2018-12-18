It was good to be Kylie Jenner and JAY-Z this year.

Forbes magazine's "Top 10 of America's Wealthiest Celebrities in 2018" list was released on Tuesday, and the two are tied for the fifth and sixth spots with a fortune of $900 million each. Jenner's wealth, of course, comes from her incredibly successful Kylie Cosmetics company -- that she owns 100 percent of -- which according to Forbes, has made more than $630 million since its launch.

As for JAY-Z, the rapper and businessman has valuable stakes in alcohol companies including Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Ussé cognac, not to mention his role in entertainment company Roc Nation and streaming service Tidal.

Still, there are far richer celebs than 21-year-old Jenner and 49-year-old JAY-Z. The number one spot on the list goes to George Lucas ($5.4 billion) followed by Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion), Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion) and Michael Jordan ($1.7 billion).

Jenner caused controversy in July when she appeared on the cover of Forbes' "America's Women Billionaires" issue and the magazine noted that she was on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever. Some took issue with the "self-made" description, given her famous family.

ET spoke to her sister, Kim Kardashian West, later that month, and she defended Jenner's title.

"You know, everyone has a team, I don’t care who you are," Kardashian West noted. "But when you don’t get it from someone else, that's 'self-made.' It’s not like that was handed to her. She figured that all out. I mean, we all have."

Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, also praised her youngest child to ET.

"She made her own money for over a decade, she put it in the bank, she saved every nickel," Kris recalled of the days before Kylie Cosmetics started. "And then, when she decided on what she wanted to do, she spent her money on a venture that could have gone south or north, and it did really well."

