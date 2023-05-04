Kylie Jenner Collaborates With Same Designer Who Created Famous Timothée Chalamet Look
Kylie Jenner's relationship with Timothée Chalamet could be affecting her fashion choices. The 25-year-old makeup mogul attended the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night wearing a bold red-and-blue Jean Paul Gaultier look designed by Haider Ackermann.
The French designer also crafted Jenner's after-party off-the-shoulder corset dress, which was black-and-white with a royal blue backing. Ackermann accompanied Jenner to an after-party for the annual fashion event and posted about both looks on his Instagram account.
Fans noted that Ackermann famously collaborated with 27-year-old Chalamet in September 2022 for his headline-making backless bright red jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival.
Jenner's Met Gala looks have caused fans to speculate that Chalamet might be influencing her style decisions.
Last month, a source confirmed to ET that Jenner and Chalamet are dating. However, according to the source, it's not all that serious right now.
"They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the source said at the time. "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun."
