Kylie Jenner Confirms She Got a Boob Job After Years of Denials, Expresses Regret
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
'RHOC's Heather Dubrow Reflects on 'Very Tough' Season 17 That L…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Her Sexuality With Raven-Symoné
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
How Savannah and Chase Chrisley Are Working to Get Parents Todd …
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
Ryan Gosling's Awkward Interaction With Simu Liu at 'Barbie' Pre…
Matt Damon Told Wife Luciana He Would Take a Break From Acting U…
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Possible Reality Show With Lisa Rinna and…
Why Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay's ‘Devastated’ Amid …
Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Shows Up as Karl Lagerfeld’s Kitten
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Kylie Jenner is opening up about the work she's had done after years of denials. On this week's season finale of The Kardashians, the 25-year-old makeup mogul speaks to her friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, about a series of rumors.
After discussing the circulating rumor that she and Stassie were romantically involved after they were spotted making out during the holidays ("It would just make life so much easier if I were sexually attracted to you!"), Kylie went on to drop a bomb about her plastic surgery enhancements.
Asking Stassie if she remembered the fact that Kylie had her "boobs done," the mother of two shared that she had the procedure months before she got pregnant with her eldest daughter, Stormi, in 2017, noting that she wasn't anticipating having a child at 20.
Kylie says she had "beautiful breasts" before the boob job, adding, "I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."
The reality star noted that becoming a mom herself has made her regret the work she's had done on her body.
"I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19," Kylie admits. "She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."
This confession comes after years of denials from Jenner. In 2019, years after Kylie says she got her boobs done, she was asked during a fan Q&A on Instagram when she'd gotten surgery.
"Um never," she replied, adding, "TMI but it's that time of the month."
In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Kylie noted that it's a common misconception that she's had lots of work done to her face, noting she'd only ever done lip fillers.
"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I've always loved myself. I still love myself," she shared in last week's episode. "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers."
The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian Says Kris' Comments Inspired Her to Get a Nose Job
Kylie Jenner Posts Selfie From the Night of Jordyn Woods Reunion
Kylie Jenner Uses Filter to Show What She'll Look Like When Older