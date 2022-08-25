Kylie Jenner's cosmetics event was a family affair, because just about everyone attended! The 25-year-old makeup mogul launched the latest release of her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits at Ulta Beauty on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and even Kylie's new brother-in-law, Travis Barker, hit up the shindig.

Not only was the family there to support the youngest Jenner sibling, they all showed up and made a fashion statement. Kylie donned a white shirtdress with matching white heels. Khloe and Kris appeared to have gotten the memo when it came to their outfits, as the mom-daughter duo killed in hot pink pantsuits.

Kim and Kourtney, meanwhile, went with an all-black ensemble. Kim wore thigh-high boots over her outfit while Kourtney stunned in a leather corset top and black pants. Kendall kept things colorful with her outfit. She matched it with a bit of eye shadow, too.

Kendall also lent a helping hand at the event, courtesy of her 818 Tequila brand. The event featured drinks named after Kourtney and Kylie's very own "rise and shine" meme. Kourtney's drink was named "Kourtney What The F**k Are You On." Another drink was dubbed "You're Cute Jeans" and, of course, the "Rise and Shine" drink, which is infused with vodka.

For the foodies, there were classic beignets available, and for those who wanted to play a little ball, there was a pink-Ulta-Kylie-themed Skee-Ball machine.

And, what cosmetics event is complete without its very own vending machine, which featured products from Kylie's line.

