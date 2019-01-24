Kylie Jenner Names New Makeup Colors After Taylor Swift Songs

Kylie Jenner's new makeup offerings will never go out. of. style!

The 21-year-old cosmetics mogul debuted a plethora of new colors for her Valentine's Day line on her Instagram Story on Thursday, two of which appear to be nods to Taylor Swift.

"Story of Us" and "Forever and Always" are among the new lips, both of which are titles of two of the Reputation singer's songs.

It's unclear whether the homage is intentional, but Kylie and her sister, Kendall, were big fans of Taylor growing up, so the throwback to her early era catalog would make sense. And while Kylie has in the past been accused of shading Taylor with her lip colors (i.e. the green 2016 "Snake" color), it would appear that she's not throwing shade here, just naming shades!

The only missed opportunity for this love-themed collection? None of them are called "Red Lip Classic."

Meanwhile, Kylie may soon be rocking a red lip down the aisle, as the marriage rumors surrounding her and Travis Scott continue to swirl!

