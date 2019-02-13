Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting their Valentine's Day festivities started a little early.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to show off how extravagantly decorated her home is for the holiday, with her entryway completely transformed into a romantic art installation.

Jenner, who set the mood with Scott's song, "Drugs You Should Try it," walked through giant heart-shaped arches filled with red roses on her Story. The arches were accompanied by a candlelit runway leading to a neon pink heart.

The romantic gesture comes after months of engagement rumors between Jenner and Scott, whose daughter, Stormi, just celebrated her first birthday.

Jenner opened up about her V-Day plans in a recent video on her YouTube channel, revealing that her ideal night would include her and Scott enjoying a nice dinner together. When quizzed on whether she'd rather receive a teddy bear as a gift or some bling, Jenner quickly answered, “I mean, jewelry obviously, right?”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented on the recent photos of Jenner sporting what looks like an engagement ring.

"I think she would have told me [if she was engaged to Scott]. She’s pretty secretive, but I’m sure she would have told me," she said. "I’m not really sure. But I don’t think so.”

