Kylie Jenner is opening up like never before about being a young mom and facing plastic surgery rumors.

The 21-year-old reality star gives a revealing interview with Paper magazine and is candid about some of the speculation and gossip she's heard about herself.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face," Jenner shares. "Which is completely false."

While she denies getting major plastic surgery, she admits that her dramatic transformation and polished appearance wasn't solely the work of camera angles and willpower.

"[People] don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do," Jenner says, before confessing, "It’s fillers. I’m not denying that."

She also sets the record straight about the status of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

After months of making vague hints and passing references to being married or engaged -- and generating hundreds of headlines about the mystery of their romance -- Jenner confirms that she and Scott are not married or engaged, yet.

"I’ll let everybody know," Jenner says, hinting that when she really does get engaged, people won't have to wonder because her announcement will be something fans couldn't miss.

Talking about her relationship with Scott and their little girl, Jenner also reflects on becoming a parent at the age of 20, and how it was something she'd been looking forward to for some time.

"It’s genuinely what I wanted... to be a young mom," Jenner shares. "I thought, ​'This is what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it then I’m okay with every outcome​.'"

Ultimately, being a young mom hasn't kept Jenner from continuing to work toward her other life goals, including establishing a cosmetics empire that is currently estimated to be worth $900 million and got her featured on the cover of Forbes magazine.

In the Forbes write-up, she was said to be on track to become America's "youngest ever self-made billionaire." Jenner took some heat from critics online who questioned how, coming from the Kardashian-Jenner family, she could be considered "self-made."

However, Jenner says she was cut off from her parents financially when she was 15, and has made her own way since.

"My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that," she notes. "I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited."

Check out Jenner's full cover interview in the latest issue of Paper magazine.

