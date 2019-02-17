Wait, are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott going to make it official!?



On Sunday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her legion of fans all aflutter when she shared the briefest of clips of herself driving, a habit she’s been condemned for in the past but hasn’t stopped. In the image, users can clearly see a massive ring on her left ring finger.



“Two cover shoots on this fine Sunday,” she captioned the image.

While this image is exciting, it’s hardly the first time that the makeup mogul has gotten her followers buzzing simply by wearing a ring on the finger that everyone’s monitoring.

Courtesy of Instagram

On Super Bowl Sunday, Scott shared images of his girlfriend backstage in his Instagram Story in which she’s once again rocking what appears to be the same tear-drop cut rock on her finger. The speculation grew so rampant that, when her sister Kim Kardashian paid a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon days later, she weighed in on the hearsay.



"I think she would have told me,” she replied when asked about the photos. “She’s pretty secretive, but I’m sure she would have told me. I’m not really sure. But I don’t think so.”

However, this new driving clip comes just days after Valentine’s Day, when Scott went all out for his special lady, decorating their home with a candlelit walkway including heart-shaped gateways made of roses. Could he have popped the question to baby Stormi’s mama? We’ll just have to wait and see!



