Kylie Jenner's Kylie Baby Line Is Here -- Shop the First Collection!

Kylie Jenner's new baby care line is finally here! The star launched Kylie Baby on Tuesday, and the first line of products is now live on the Kylie Baby website.

The new "Stormi-tested-and-approved" baby care products are made with vegan and clean formulas. The initial launch includes the tear-free Gentle Shampoo, Gentle Conditioners, Bubble Bath, Moisturizing Lotion, towels, a brush and comb set, a travel case and bundle sets.

"It was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom. I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family!" Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Jenner shared adorable pics and a video from the Kylie Baby campaign. The 24-year-old beauty mogul stars in the ad with her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Baby is the latest addition to Jenner's string of businesses. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, who is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, recently launched Kylie Swim.

See the entire Kylie Baby line and shop ET Style's top picks below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Launches Kylie Swim

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Star in Dreamy Kylie Baby Campaign

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump as She Answers '73 Questions'

Kylie Jenner Rubs Her Bare Baby Bump in Cute Video

Kylie Jenner Says Her Baby Bump Is 'Getting Big' in New Pregnancy Pic