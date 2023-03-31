For a moisturizer that's up to the job of hydrating and protecting your skin all year, many celebs and dermatologists turn to La Mer's Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream. The ultra-rich cream quickly immerses skin in healing moisture and is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time.

Regularly a splurge, La Mer's skin savior is deeply discounted at Walmart right now. A two-ounce jar usually costs $380, but Walmart's deal is taking nearly 80% off La Mer Crème de la Mer, dropping the moisturizer's price to $90. Give your skin a spring awakening and save big on one of the best moisturizers out there before the limited-time deal ends.

Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day.

Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution. Make sure to look for key ingredients in a moisturizer, including hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, shea butter, salicylic acid, ceramide, aloe vera, fatty acid, and more. The best moisturizers have these key ingredients to keep skin hydrated and supple and even out your skin tone.

Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below. Shop ET’s top picks of the best face moisturizers out there for every one of your skincare needs in 2023.

Best Moisturizers for Anti-Aging

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is the face cream that gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and vitamin B3, which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results. $30 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich Sephora Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells -- as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer. $240 Shop Now

Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula. $35 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin or Oily Skin Types

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so you will have smoother skin that feels nourished and not greasy at all. $27 $17 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin

Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin. $60 Shop Now

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin -- even sensitive skin. $38 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for SPF Protection

