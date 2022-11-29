Beauty

La Mer's Celeb-Favorite Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is 30% Off With This Post-Cyber Monday Deal

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
La Mer's celeb-favorite Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream is still available at a rare discount on Amazon after Cyber Monday 2022. The ultra-rich cream that quickly immerses skin in healing moisture and is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time is 30% off right now. Regularly $520, the La Mer Moisturizing Cream is $363 for a limited time.

According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges. Get 30% off now. 

$520$360

Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez, Creme de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin. 

Moisturizing your skin is kind of like brushing your teeth: It's generally a good idea to do it twice a day in order to get the best results, no matter your skin type or tone. And with fall officially here and the winter season a month away, keeping the skin hydrated and supple ahead of the cold weather is important. 

Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution. Make sure to look for key ingredients in a moisturizer, including hyaluronic acid, vitamin e, shea butter, salicylic acid, ceramide, aloe vera, fatty acid, and more. The best moisturizers have those key ingredients to moisture the skin and even out your skin tone.

Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below. Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best face moisturizer out there for every one of your skincare needs in 2022 and beyond. 

For Anti-Aging

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum .25% Pure Concentrate, Anti-Aging Serum for Sensitive Skin – 1.0 Oz.
Skinstore
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum

Safe for sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines on mature skin with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides.

$58
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Sephora
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

Formulated with anti-aging superstars Retinol and Vitamin C, this lightweight moisturizer brightens, firms and nourishes skin overnight while improving tone, texture and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

$110
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula
Skinstore
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula

Using only ingredients necessary to deliver results, this Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula provides intense hydration and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles.

$8
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Olay
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is the face cream that gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and vitamin B3, which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results.

$39$30
DONGINBI Red Ginseng Moisture & Firming Essence EX
DONGINBI Red Ginseng Moisture & Firming Essence EX
Amazon
DONGINBI Red Ginseng Moisture & Firming Essence EX

To get that everlasting glow, this anti-aging face serum will have your skin feel smoother and more elastic. This serum will also nourish your skin with amazing moisturizing and soothing effects.

$92$83 WITH COUPON
Nuria Defend Overnight Face Cream
Nuria Defend Overnight Face Cream
Amazon
Nuria Defend Overnight Face Cream

With mineral-rich ingredients, this aging night cream will help get rid the face of dead skin cells and toxins, leaving your skin with natural radiance.

$36
AveSeena Ageless Perfection Cream
AveSeena Ageless Perfection Cream
Neiman Marcus
AveSeena Ageless Perfection Cream

This ageless cream will perfect your skin and help calm the sensitivity and reduce signs of inflammation. 

$157

For Dry Skin

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
Sephora
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

The price tag is undoubtedly steep, but celebrities like Jennifer Lopez swear by La Mer, the legendary elixir that infuses skin with sea-sourced renewing energies. This famously luxurious facial cream deeply soothes, moisturizes and helps heal dryness, so your skin looks naturally vibrant and restored. The secret to activating the Miracle Broth in Crème de la Mer lies in a soothing ritual: warm it for a few seconds between your fingers until it becomes translucent, then press gently onto your face. Because it's so rich, La Mer is ideal for drier skin types.

$200 AT SEPHORA
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.

$40$28
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
Ulta
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream

Dermalogica's Skin Smoothing Cream hydrates the skin using lactide acid along with mallow to soothe skin while smoothing out uneven skin texture.

$44
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
tatcha dewy skin cream
Tatcha
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow.

$69
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich
dr barbara strum face cream rich
Sephora
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich

This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells -- as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer.

$240
Priming Moisturizer Rich
Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich
Glossier
Priming Moisturizer Rich

Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula.

$35$28
Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer
Sephora
Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Lancôme's Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer is lightweight made with 11 amino acids and hyaluronic acid.  This face moisturizer visibly de-stresses skin, hydrates and supports the skin's moisture barrier for a glow that lasts all 24 hours.

$45
Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer
Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer
Amazon
Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer

This moisturizer will do everything for your dry skin. This product will hydrate, fortify, comfort, and defend any reaction to the stressed skin.

$130

For Acne-Prone Skin or Oily Skin Types

Medicube Zero Pore Cream
Medicube Zero Pore Cream
Amazon
Medicube Zero Pore Cream

This clinically-approved cream minimizes pores, maintains moisture balance, and controls excess sebum. Additionally, this cream contains patented ingredients that tighten pores and control excessive sebum production.

$43
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer
Sephora
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer

Yes, even oily complexions need hydration. This oil-free formula and moisturizer designed for oily skin won’t make breakouts worse for the acne-prone—this mattifying moisturizer actually helps prevent them with salicylic acid—and instead gives skin a supple, matte appearance.

$38$32
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy.

$19
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer is a favorite among fans, influencers and beauty editors. This moisturizer-sunscreen combo hydrates, protects and brightens the skin. The lightweight formula absorbs fast and doesn't leave a white cast.

$38$27

For Combination Skin

Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer
Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer
Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer

Huda Beauty's Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer is the textured jelly-meets-balm moisturizer. This face moisturizer is infused with honey and turmeric root extract to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours while soothing the skin.

$43
Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration
Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration
Nordstrom
Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration

Chanel's hydrating gel cream is made with micro-droplets containing camellia oil extract that provide an instant sense of freshness along with a moisturizing effect that lasts up to 24 hours. As its name implies, the Hydra Beauty Crème deeply hydrates and protects skin against free radicals; it also helps restore and maintain optimal moisture levels in the skin cells. 

$98
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
Sephora
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer

This moisturizer from Bobbi Brown targets fine lines and wrinkles while managing combination skin. The formula uses shea butter with vitamins E and other nutrients for a cream you can use every day.

$66
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Creme
Sephora
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream

This cult favorite ceramidin moisturizer cream for combination skin from Dr. Jart is a lightweight yet rich cream. It's stacked with ceramides, the good “fat” for your skin that hydrates the skin barrier from within and prevents chronic water loss from your pores. Normal, dry and even very dry skin instantly become plumped with all-day, time-release moisture.

$48

For Sensitive Skin

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides

The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin.

$60
Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream
Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream, 1 Fl Oz
Amazon
Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream

Dr. Hauschka's Tinted Day Cream is formulated for sensitive skin. Tinted Day Cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes while adding a light, translucent, sun-kissed glow to skin.

$45
Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
SkinStore
Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer

Pai's soothing moisturizer is formulated with soothing ingredients like chamomile and rose hips so it goes on smoothly without irritating sensitive skin.

$59
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin -- even sensitive skin. 

$34
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.

$20
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Amazon
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.

$30

For SPF Protection

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
L'Oreal revitalift spf 30 moisturizer
Amazon
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30

We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun protection from UV rays.

$18$16
Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
Amazon
Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face

This BB cream is a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 30 to shield your skin from the sun while keeping your face supple. 

$45

