Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump for Mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

Lady Gaga is currently having a moment with the premiere of her highly anticipated film A Star Is Born set to hit theaters Friday, but that won’t stop her from speaking out about current events.

The 32-year-old performer and activist appeared on Thursday’s The Late Show where she opened up to host Stephen Colbert about the recent hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

"When it comes to the political stuff with you I’m going to say bring it on,” Gaga told Colbert after he asked if she’d be willing to talk about it. "Because what I have seen on the news with this debate of Kavanaugh versus Dr. Ford, it’s one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever witnessed.”

Gaga went on to slam President Donald Trump, who recently mocked and questioned Dr. Ford’s recollection from the night she says she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by the Supreme Court nominee.

"I will tell you something because I am a sexual assault survivor and the truth is, you know, Trump the other day was speaking at a rally and he said, ‘She has no memory of how she got to the party, should we trust that she remembers the assault?’ And the answer is yes!” Gaga said. "And I’ll tell you exactly why. I also that this woman is smart because she’s a psychologist. She’s no dummy. If someone is assault or experiences trauma there is science and scientific proof — it’s biology — that people change. The brain changes. And literally what it does, is it takes the trauma and it puts it in a box and it files it away and it shuts it so that we can survive the pain.”

The “Applause” singer went on to praise Dr. Ford for her bravery in coming forward with her story.

"When this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was going to be possibly put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered and that box opened,” she said. "And when that box opened she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country.”

Gaga, who earlier had noted that she likes to unwind with a glass of wine and a good cry, then clinked glasses of rose with Colbert.

It’s been a special time for the GRAMMY winner, who is clearly thrilled for her big screen debut. Watch the clip below for more:

