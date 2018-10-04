Lady Gaga Tearfully Surprises Fans at 'A Star Is Born' Screening

Lady Gaga is showing up for her Little Monsters!

On Wednesday the 32-year-old pop star surprised fans at a New York City advance screening of her new movie, A Star Is Born. Gaga arrived at the Times Square screening looking fabulous in a sparkly red turtleneck dress, round black sunglasses and black leather boots, before being announced by the screening's host, Tyler Oakley.

"I love you so much," the "Born This Way" singer said once the lengthy applause died down. "Thank you so so much from the bottom of my heart for being here tonight."

Gaga went on to describe how she's different from her character, Ally, a struggling artist who is discovered by superstar Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper). Differences aside, Gaga was able to find a universal theme between the film and real life -- the importance of love.

"Actually, to be totally honest, Ally and I are very different. You know, when I decided that I wanted to go for it as a musician, as a singer-songwriter, and my friends were calling me Gaga and I was ready to take the reins, I was so confident. I wanted to be myself. I had something to say. I was hitting the ground running, dragging my keyboard around New York City, banging on every door that I could to get a gig," she said. "Ally is not like this. You will see this tonight. She's in her 30s. She's jaded by the music industry. She's been told that she's not beautiful enough and she can't make it. And she has no self-confidence. You'll see that it's Jackson's love for her that changes her life."

She continued, "I will say that there can be 100 people in a room... and 99 don't believe in you, but all you need is just for one person to believe. So I have to say thank you to my incredible director, Bradley Cooper, for being that one person, but also it would be a lie to not thank each and every one of you who have supported me over the years. I would not be here without you."

As for what she hopes fans get out of the film, Gaga simply wants it to continue "moving people."

"This is the moment that Bradley gives the film over to you and to the world. My hope, truly, is that it touches you all in a variety of ways. It will touch everyone differently," she said. "I speak to so many different people and everyone comes away from this film with something different. I am so grateful and I am so humbled that it is moving people and that's all that matters. So this is our gift to you. We love you. And thank you so much for inspiring us."

"I hope you enjoy the film," Gaga told the crowd before she departed. "I love you all so very much."

This isn't the first time Gaga has praised first-time director Cooper. When ET spoke to her last month, Gaga marveled at 43-year-old Cooper's talent.

"I just thought he was one of the most brilliant actors in the world and then when I met him in person, he was one of the kindest people I've ever met," Gaga said at the time. "When we were together, we were just so comfortable together and this whole thing that's happening is beautiful."

A Star Is Born hits theaters Oct. 5. In the meantime, watch more of ET's interview with Gaga in the video below:

