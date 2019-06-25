Lady Gaga just returned to New York!

On Monday night, the 33-year-old pop star performed at the Apollo Theater, her first time taking the stage at the legendary NYC venue, in a private, intimate show presented by SiriusXM and Pandora.

The invite-only concert -- which was attended by 1,500 guests including the likes of Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Camila Mendes, Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, Adam Lambert, and more -- featured Gaga singing many of her hits including "Just Dance," "Poker Face," "Applause," "Born This Way," and "Million Reasons."

During the concert -- which is set to air on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard 101 and Pandora NOW over the weekend -- Gaga spoke about Pride, declaring that she thinks "Pride week should be 365 days of the year."

"In the spirit of acceptance, the spirit of tolerance, the spirit of courage to be seen as you see yourself," she said of Pride ahead of performing "You and I" to the excited crowd. ".... For me, I’ve grown and changed over the years. I just mean to say, we’re in this together."

Ahead of her encore performance of "Shallow," the song from A Star Is Born for which she won an Oscar, Gaga gave a reflective, passionate speech about her rise since starting her career in New York more than decade prior.

"I used to sit in my apartment, write songs about fame, about boys, write songs about my family -- and I made it," she said. "And then they tried to take me down. I put my head back down and got back to work, and I then looked up one day and I had a f**king Oscar in my hand."

"They thought my s**t was shallow, but I look into all of your eyes, and I feel this room, and there ain’t nothing in the world deeper than this," she added.

Lambert took to Instagram following the show to share pics and videos, praising the experience as "what a way to kick off #worldpride2019."

Likewise, Mendes gushed over the concert on her Instagram Story, writing, "holy s**t I love this woman" and revealing she "danced so much" at the concert.

Earlier on Monday, ET caught up with Shangela, who starred alongside Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born and attended Mother Monster's Apollo concert, and he dished about Gaga and Cooper's onscreen chemistry.

"Look, A Star Is Born at the root is a passionate love story, and these two people deserve love," he said of Gaga and Cooper, both of whom recently split from their respective partners. "So, wherever they find it, I’m like, 'Hallelujah, y'all better get it!'"

"The both of them are really great actors, so when you see them on screen, they have this kinetic energy where you’re just like 'I live for them. I live for their love,'" he added. "But they’re professionals and they just, of course, made everyone else feel like, 'If they’re gonna give a hundred, I’m gonna do the same thing.'"

