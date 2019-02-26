Lady Gaga was looking out for her fellow nominee at the 2019 Oscars.

The 32-year-old entertainer has inevitably become close with Rami Malek during this year's awards show, which was evident when the two ran into each other at Sunday's 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The two shared a hug and a quick chat in front of the stage and during their interaction, Gaga was seen sweetly helping Malek out by adjusting the bow tie on his YSL tuxedo.

It was a big night for the A Star Is Born actress and the Bohemian Rhapsody star. Gaga, along with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the movie's hit track, "Shallow," which she also performed with Bradley Cooper at the awards ceremony.

As for Malek, he won Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic.

Gaga fixing Malek's bow tie wasn't the only viral moment the 37-year-old actor experienced at the Oscars. In addition to his touching acceptance speech, Malek also had to be treated by paramedics after he took a tumble off the awards show stage.

While the fall was mildly embarrassing, it's unlikely anyone will remember the misstep when looking back at his speech.

"Oh my god, my mom is in here somewhere. Oh, I love you, lady!" he exclaimed while holding his gleaming trophy. "You know, my dad didn't get to see me do any of this, but I think he's looking down on me right now. This is a monumental moment."

Here's more on Malek's big night:

