Lady Gaga's Newest Wax Figure Will Have Fans Doing a Double Take

A star is born! Ahead of this year's Oscars, Lady Gaga is getting her 2019 Academy Awards look immortalized thanks to a new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old triple threat is featured in a recreation of her classic look, including her strapless Alexander McQueen gown with matching black gloves and a giant yellow diamond necklace.

Gaga's wax figure is blowing a kiss to the crowd, just like she did on the red carpet for the show before taking home her first ever Oscar for the song "Shallow" from the film A Star Is Born.

The wax figure is so similar to the real life Mother Monster it's sure to make fans do a double take. The newest figure has been on display since March 8.

Gaga is once again nominated this year in the Best Original Song category for co-writing "Hold My Hand," an original single from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

However, she will not be performing at the 2023 ceremony, which takes place Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to 2023 Oscars producer Glen Weiss, Gaga was invited to participate in Sunday's ceremony, but she was unable to make the commitment. "We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp," Weiss said during a press conference.

Because she's in the middle of shooting a new movie, she didn't feel like she could deliver a performance at the caliber that she's used to doing at the annual awards show. "So, she is not going to perform on the show,” Weiss added.

Gaga is currently filming Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

