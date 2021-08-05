Lady Gaga's Workout Look Includes 8-Inch Platform Boots

Those might be an issue on the treadmill...

Lady Gaga stepped out in New York City on Wednesday wearing a high-fashion workout look. The 35-year-old performer was spotted outside of Radio City Music Hall, where she's been performing her final shows with Tony Bennett, wearing a powder blue Marc Jacobs bandeau tank top and matching spandex shorts.

But it was her footwear that caught onlookers' attention. Gaga paired the fitness outfit with white lace-up Pleaser boots that have an 8-inch platform and retail for $98. She accessorized the look with Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings, Dita sunglasses and a Mark Cross mini bag.

Gotham/GC Images

This isn't the first time the Oscar winner has sported some sky-high boots from the brand. She's also been spotted recently wearing different versions of Pleaser platform boots while walking around New York.

James Devaney/GC Images

James Devaney/GC Images

Gaga has been in NYC to perform with Bennett during his final shows while thus also promoting their second album, Love for Sale, which will be released Oct. 1.

