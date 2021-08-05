News

Lady Gaga's Workout Look Includes 8-Inch Platform Boots

By Rachel McRady‍
Lady Gaga
Gotham/GC Images

Those might be an issue on the treadmill... 

Lady Gaga stepped out in New York City on Wednesday wearing a high-fashion workout look. The 35-year-old performer was spotted outside of Radio City Music Hall, where she's been performing her final shows with Tony Bennett, wearing a powder blue Marc Jacobs bandeau tank top and matching spandex shorts

But it was her footwear that caught onlookers' attention. Gaga paired the fitness outfit with white lace-up Pleaser boots that have an 8-inch platform and retail for $98. She accessorized the look with Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings, Dita sunglasses and a Mark Cross mini bag

Lady Gaga
Gotham/GC Images

This isn't the first time the Oscar winner has sported some sky-high boots from the brand. She's also been spotted recently wearing different versions of Pleaser platform boots while walking around New York. 

Lady Gaga
James Devaney/GC Images
Lady Gaga
James Devaney/GC Images

Gaga has been in NYC to perform with Bennett during his final shows while thus also promoting their second album, Love for Sale, which will be released Oct. 1. 

Shop Gaga's look below. 

