David Archuleta is putting his own spin on *NSYNC's classic 1998 holiday hit, "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays."

The 28-year-old singer covers the beloved tune for the deluxe edition of his Christmas album, Winter in the Air, which hit shelves on Thursday. In the music video, *NSYNC members Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick make a hilarious cameo when they attempt to get into Archuleta's house party, although the doorkeeper -- who's wearing an *NSYNC Christmas sweater -- is not having it.

"Look, we're cool. We're fly," Bass says. "We know how to party."

Luckily, Archuleta shows up just as the two are about to get the door shut in their faces.

"I was so stoked that Lance and Chris were willing to make an appearance in my video of their song that's becoming a classic Christmas song," Archuleta says of the new music video. "I wasn't sure if they’d say yes, but I'm so glad that they were up for it and having some fun. It’s meant to be cheesy and light, and I hope people will get a kick watching it."

Meanwhile, 48-year-old Kirkpatrick and 40-year-old Bass were happy to participate.

"It’s an honor to have David’s incredible voice cover this iconic song," Bass says. "Shooting this was so fun, but now I will have this earworm of a song in my head for the next six months. Thanks, David."

Kirkpatrick adds, "Everyone was so much fun to work with. It was great to relive this song and do it with one of my best friends on the planet, Lance.”

Cyrus Pamganiban

Aside from "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays," Archuleta's new album also contains his covers of Nat King Cole’s "The Christmas Song" and an a cappella version of "Still Still Still." The American Idol alum is hitting the road beginning Nov. 23 on his 2019 Christmas tour, which will feature songs from Winter in the Air.

ET spoke with original *NSYNC member Joey Fatone following his guest-judging stint on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, and he talked about a possible reunion after the boy band -- minus Justin Timberlake -- reunited for Ariana Grande's Coachella performance in April.

"When we did the Coachella one, I mean, there's talks about possibly toying with the idea," Fatone shared. "But we really don't know... I'm only one [member]. There's others."

Watch the video below for more:

‘DWTS’ Guest Judge Joey Fatone on Splitting His Pants on TV (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

James Van Der Beek Nails *NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' Choreography on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Nick Lachey Bashes the Most 'Overrated' Boy Band, Says Vanessa Lachey Was an '*NSYNC Groupie'

Jessica Biel Reacts to Old Interview Clip Where She Reveals She Wasn't a 'Huge Fan' of *NSYNC

Related Gallery