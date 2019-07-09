Larsa Pippen is giving more insight into the drama between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson.

A longtime Kardashian family friend, 45-year-old Larsa was the first person to tell the famous family of the alleged cheating between Jordyn, Kylie Jenner's former best friend, and Tristan, the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True.

In a phone call with Kim Kardashian West -- which fans saw on the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- Larsa explained that she was tipped off that the story was going to break.

"I called Kim. She didn’t believe me -- she was like, 'No way. There’s no way,'" Larsa recalled of her conversation with Kim during a recent episode of Jason Lee's podcast, Hollywood Unlocked [Uncensored].

Though Kim was initially skeptical, Kourtney Kardashian immediately believed her pal's allegation.

"Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, 'Yeah, I believe it,'" Larsa revealed.

As for why Kourtney was quick to accept the news, Larsa claimed that "there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was, like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room."

During the KUWTK finale, Larsa told Kim that a reporter she knew was going to write a story about Jordyn being at Tristan's home late at night until 7 a.m. the next morning, claiming the two were "making out."

"I don't even know if I should tell you this," Larsa said on the phone call. "Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night."

"I was like, 'This can't be true,'" Kim recalled in the confessional.

Despite the significant drama and fallout from the scandal, Khloe recently told ET's Lauren Zima that she doesn't want people to bash Tristan and Jordyn.

"Bashing either side is not cool for me," Khloe said. "I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

"I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission," Khloe added. "And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people. While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change."

