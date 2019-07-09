Larsa Pippen is giving more insight into the drama between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson.

A longtime Kardashian family friend, 45-year-old Larsa was the first person to tell the famous family of the alleged cheating between Jordyn, Kylie Jenner's former best friend, and Tristan, the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True.

In a phone call with Kim Kardashian West -- which fans saw on the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- Larsa explained that she was tipped off that the story was going to break.

"I called Kim. She didn’t believe me -- she was like, 'No way. There’s no way,'" Larsa recalled of her conversation with Kim during a recent episode of Jason Lee's podcast, Hollywood Unlocked [Uncensored].

Though Kim was initially skeptical, Kourtney Kardashian immediately believed her pal's allegation.

"Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, 'Yeah, I believe it,'" Larsa revealed.

As for why Kourtney was quick to accept the news, Larsa claimed that "there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was, like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room."

Ahead of the finale airing, ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Woods, who reacted to all of the drama playing out on TV.

"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth," she said. "Hopefully, like, myself and the real me will shine."

"Life moves on," she added. "And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

As for Woods' outlook on the life following the scandal, she told ET that "life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible."

Despite the drama and fallout from the scandal, Khloe agrees with Jordyn about one thing -- positivity is the answer.

"Bashing either side is not cool for me," Khloe recently told ET's Lauren Zima. "I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

"I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission," Khloe added. "And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people. While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change."

