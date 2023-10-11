Home

Last Chance: The Best Deals on Halloween Decorations from Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Halloween Decor
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:42 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

It's the final day of Amazon's big fall sale. Shop the best last-chance deals on Halloween decor.

Halloween is just just over two weeks away, which means it's time to show your holiday spirit. If you've been putting off decorating, we found so much Halloween decor on sale during October's Amazon Prime Day. Whether you go all out for spooky season or take a minimalist approach, Prime Big Deal Days is winding down soon, so this is your last chance to complete your haunted mansion for less.

From Halloween inflatables and giant spider webs to floating candles à la Hogwarts and classic pumpkin string lights, so many Halloween decorations are on sale at Amazon today. Pretty much every Halloween decoration you're looking for can be scooped up for less on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. No matter if scream-inducing zombies or cute fall decor is more your style, we've found both indoor and outdoor decorations that can make your home stand out on All Hallows' Eve.

Thanks to Prime shipping, most of these decorations will be delivered in no time, so you can begin decorating this weekend. Ahead, shop the best October Prime Day 2023 deals on Halloween decorations before the trick-or-treaters arrive. Once your Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for the whole family and celeb-inspired costumes.

Best Prime Day Halloween Deals on Decorations

Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders

Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders
Amazon

Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders

Spider webs are one of the simplest ways to add a Halloween atmosphere to your haunted house or party. Each pack of cobwebs comes with 150 extra fake spiders to give trick-or-treaters and party guests a fright.

$25 $13

Shop Now

Ocato Halloween Spider with Web

Ocato Halloween Spider with Web
Amazon

Ocato Halloween Spider with Web

Save 45% on a 200" giant spider web and 59" furry spider with scary red eyes that looks real from far away.

$40 $26

Shop Now

6 Halloween Plush Spiders Set

6 Halloween Plush Spiders Set
Amazon

6 Halloween Plush Spiders Set

With realistic black hair and vivid red eyes, these spiders can be flexibly bent into any posture you like.

$33 $29

Shop Now

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables
Amazon

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables

Transform your yard into a mesmerizing Halloween spectacle with an eye-catching inflatable pumpkin family and skull tombstone. Prepare to be spellbound as the built-in LED lights illuminate the night with an eerie glow. 

$70 $57

With Coupon

Shop Now

Scary Zombie Hands Halloween Window Cover

Scary Zombie Hands Halloween Window Cover
Amazon

Scary Zombie Hands Halloween Window Cover

Create an unforgettable entry with realistic 3D bloody handprints and shadowy figures. Just spray a little water on the window or door, then just paste the cover.

$16 $14

Shop Now

20 Floating Candles with Wand

20 Floating Candles with Wand
Amazon

20 Floating Candles with Wand

Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. The included 14-inch magic wand remote control adds an extra touch of fun and fantasy.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Hourleey Skull Candle Lights

Hourleey Skull Candle Lights
Amazon

Hourleey Skull Candle Lights

Add a sense of mystery to your house with candle-shaped Halloween decorations with LED lights.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Halloween Hanging Ghost Decorations

Halloween Hanging Ghost Decorations
Amazon

Halloween Hanging Ghost Decorations

3 scary Grim Reapers feature flowing robes, creepy skull heads, and white hair. They are great Halloween props to surprise your friends. 

$26 $24

with coupon

Shop Now

7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables

7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables
Amazon

7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables

This 7-foot long inflatable is the ideal Halloween blow up yard decoration for spooky season. It comes with an extended cord, ground stakes, fastened ropes, built-in sandbags, and a plug with UL certification.

$60 $52

Shop Now

Bats Wall Decor

Bats Wall Decor
Amazon

Bats Wall Decor

Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.

$14 $9

Shop Now

Halloween Spider Web Lights

Halloween Spider Web Lights
Amazon

Halloween Spider Web Lights

Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky Halloween party. 

$20 $17

Shop Now

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

