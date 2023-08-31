Sales & Deals

Last Chance to Get 33% Off Everything at the Nectar Labor Day Sale: Shop Comfortable Mattresses and Bedding

Nectar Labor Day Sale
Nectar Sleep
By Dania Nasib
Published: 9:26 AM PDT, August 31, 2023

Shop the Labor Day deals at Nectar and save 33% on every comfortable mattress, plus bedding and furniture now.

With a third of our lives spent sleeping, life is too short to waste any more of your precious zzz's on a mattress that doesn't love you back. If you roll out of bed in the morning with dull aches and pains from your sinking mattress, it's high time for an upgrade that won't break the bank. Luckily, Labor Day is just days away and it is one of the best times of year to save big on a brand new mattress.

Starting today, Nectar Sleep kicked off its can't-miss Labor Day sale with sitewide discounts on top-rated mattresses and bedding. You can save 33% on Nectar's  best-selling memory foam and hybrid mattresses with prices starting as low as $359.

Shop the Nectar Sale

The Nectar Premier Mattress offers dual-action cooling technology that will keep hot sleepers comfortable while they snooze. The Nectar Premier reacts to your body's temperature as it changes throughout the night to keep you cool. Aside from temperature regulation, the mattress also offers good support to back and side sleepers. Think of it like a plushy air conditioner for your bed. 

Nectar Premier Mattress

Nectar Premier Mattress
Nectar Sleep

Nectar Premier Mattress

This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers. 

$1,499 $999

Shop Now

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is made with CertiPUR-US certified foam that also has body temperature cooling properties. To help you sleep comfortably, the multi-layer construction helps minimize motion transfer while providing medium-firm comfort and support. The adaptive memory foam helps to relieve pressure points across your body, giving you the best night's sleep.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Sleep

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this Labor Day mattress deal before time runs out.

$1,099 $699

Shop Now

Beyond mattresses, Nectar's bed frames, headboards, and cooling bedding are also included in the flash sale. You can even score bundle offers featuring great discounts on the comfiest pillows and top notch mattress protectors. Ahead, shop more of the best Nectar deals, and don't sleep on these Labor Day 2023 savings before they're gone for good.

Platform Bed

Platform Bed
Nectar Sleep

Platform Bed

Made of solid pine and natural spruce, the platform bed frame provides premium support under any mattress for an incredible night’s sleep.

$799 $499

Shop Now

Nectar Duvet

Nectar Duvet
Nectar Sleep

Nectar Duvet

Cuddle up with Nectar's cotton duvet for your best rest year round. With breathable cotton and temperature responsive, lightweight fill, this duvet helps keep you cool in summer and cozy in winter.

$149 $95

Shop Now

Nectar Sheet Set

Nectar Sheet Set
Nectar Sleep

Nectar Sheet Set

Slip into softness every night, with Nectar’s 100% natural cotton sheet set. One flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases are included.

$200 $134

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

