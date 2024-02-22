Sponsored by Sam's Club

Last Chance to Get 60% Off a Sam's Club Membership: Here's How to Join for Just $20 Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sam's Club Presidents' Day Deal
Sam's Club
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 5:21 PM PST, February 22, 2024

Enjoy all the savings at Sam's Club by snagging this limited-time deal on memberships.

What if there was a magical store that had everything you need for less? At Sam’s Club, savings can be found all year round on everything from gas and groceries to home essentials and even clothing and electronics.

Shopping at the members-only warehouse store does require an annual fee, but one of the best Sam's Club deals happening right now is actually on the membership itself. Now through Friday, February 23, an annual Sam's Club membership is 60% off for first-time members. That means you can become a Club member for just $20 for the whole year when you join today.

Sam's Club Membership

Sam's Club Membership
Sam's Club

Sam's Club Membership

Save 60% on your first year of a Sam's Club membership to reap all the benefits and rewards. First-time members can join Sam's Club for just $20 until February 23.

Once you take advantage of these major membership savings at Sam's Club, it's time to start shopping the bulk-goods store. Members gain access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on appliances and all kinds of great deals on top-rated tech.

Beyond shopping in bulk, a Sam’s Club membership has exclusive benefits that could save you even more money than you expected — including lower fuel prices. Take advantage of the best Sam's Club membership deal before it disappears at the end of the week. 

On top of this incredible deal, Sam's Club is offering $12,000 in savings for President's Day 2024 until Wednesday, February 28. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop to help you take full advantage of your new Sam's Club membership.

bObsweep Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

bObsweep Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
Sam's Club

bObsweep Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

Save $500 and time on chores with the robot vacuum from bObsweep that can mop and vacuum. 

$700 $200

Shop Now

Sealy Embody 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Sealy Embody 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Sam's Club

Sealy Embody 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Presidents' Day Weekend is a prime time to save big on a new mattress, and Sam's Club membership savings make shopping even more budget-friendly. 

$549 $474

Shop Now

Member's Mark 5-Piece Enamel Cast Iron Set

Member's Mark 5-Piece Enamel Cast Iron Set
Sam's Club

Member's Mark 5-Piece Enamel Cast Iron Set

This highly rated ceramic cast iron cookware set is currently on sale and offered in five fun shades.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 14" FHD Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 14" FHD Laptop
Sam's Club

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 14" FHD Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Laptop features Full-HD IPS display, making it easy to watch and stream shows or videos with no distractions. 

$700 $549

Shop Now

LG 28 Cu. Ft. Standard Depth Side by Side Refrigerator

LG 28 Cu. Ft. Standard Depth Side by Side Refrigerator
Sam's Club

LG 28 Cu. Ft. Standard Depth Side by Side Refrigerator

Upgrade to a sleek new fridge from LG while saving over $500.

$1,555 $1,045

Shop Now

Marley Stain-Resistant Fabric Chair With Pullout Bed

Marley Stain-Resistant Fabric Chair With Pullout Bed
Sam's Club

Marley Stain-Resistant Fabric Chair With Pullout Bed

If your guests tend to relax so much they want to stay the night, this chair complete with a pull-out bed is a perfect addition to your living room. 

$500 $450

Shop Now

Member's Mark Pantry Storage Bins, Set of 3

Member's Mark Pantry Storage Bins, Set of 3
Sam's Club

Member's Mark Pantry Storage Bins, Set of 3

Got spring cleaning on the brain? Help keep things tidy with these wrought iron and wood bins. 

$50 $35

Shop Now

Titan Otamic 3D LE Zero Gravity Luxury Massage Chair

Titan Otamic 3D LE Zero Gravity Luxury Massage Chair
Sam's Club

Titan Otamic 3D LE Zero Gravity Luxury Massage Chair

Indulge in a relaxing massage at home each night with the Titan Otamic 3D LE Zero Gravity Luxury Massage Chair that's currently discounted by $2,000.

$4,499 $2,499

Shop Now

Samsung 6.0 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer

Samsung 6.0 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer
Sam's Club

Samsung 6.0 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer

If you're considering a washing machine upgrade, now's the time to do it. This Samsung 6.0 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer with FlexWash & Super Speed Wash is $500 off the regular price.

$1,795 $1,295

Shop Now

Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac

Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac
Sam's Club

Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac

Vacuum, wash and steam with the press of a button when using Bissell's CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac.

$290 $230

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 50 Best Walmart Deals on Home, Tech, Beauty and More

Sales & Deals

Shop the 50 Best Walmart Deals on Home, Tech, Beauty and More

The Best Keurig Deals at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale — Up to 40% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Keurig Deals at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale — Up to 40% Off

Save Big on Tech and Appliances at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Big on Tech and Appliances at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2024 to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2024 to Shop Right Now

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 65% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 65% Off Right Now

Save Up to 25% on Our Place's Iconic Cookware for Valentine's Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 25% on Our Place's Iconic Cookware for Valentine's Day

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to $500 on a New Mattress

Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to $500 on a New Mattress

Tags:

Latest News