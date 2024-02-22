What if there was a magical store that had everything you need for less? At Sam’s Club, savings can be found all year round on everything from gas and groceries to home essentials and even clothing and electronics.

Shopping at the members-only warehouse store does require an annual fee, but one of the best Sam's Club deals happening right now is actually on the membership itself. Now through Friday, February 23, an annual Sam's Club membership is 60% off for first-time members. That means you can become a Club member for just $20 for the whole year when you join today.

Sam's Club Membership Sam's Club Sam's Club Membership Save 60% on your first year of a Sam's Club membership to reap all the benefits and rewards. First-time members can join Sam's Club for just $20 until February 23. $50 $20 Join Sam's Club

Once you take advantage of these major membership savings at Sam's Club, it's time to start shopping the bulk-goods store. Members gain access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on appliances and all kinds of great deals on top-rated tech.

Beyond shopping in bulk, a Sam’s Club membership has exclusive benefits that could save you even more money than you expected — including lower fuel prices. Take advantage of the best Sam's Club membership deal before it disappears at the end of the week.

On top of this incredible deal, Sam's Club is offering $12,000 in savings for President's Day 2024 until Wednesday, February 28. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop to help you take full advantage of your new Sam's Club membership.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

