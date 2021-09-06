Fashion

Last Chance to Save 20% Sitewide at Kendra Scott's Labor Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kendra scott jewelry gifts
Kendra Scott

Labor Day weekend winding down and so are the sales! This is your last chance at major savings on gorgeous jewelry from Kendra Scott's Star- Find Your Treasure Sale! Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless. This weekend, she's offering 20% off jewelry sitewide through September 6, no promo code needed. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, they have that too! 

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff

Below, ET Style's favorite pieces of Kendra Scott jewelry to shop now.

Abbie Multi Strand Necklace In Gold
Abbie Multi Strand Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott
Abbie Multi Strand Necklace In Gold
This beautiful multi strand necklace is a new addition to Kendra Scott's collection, but it's still included in the sale!
$62 (REGULARLY $68)
Mollie Gold Choker Necklace In White Pearl
Mollie Gold Choker Necklace In White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Mollie Gold Choker Necklace In White Pearl
This charming choker can dress up any outfit. 
$46 (REGULARLY $58)
Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott
Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
If she likes to keep it simple, there's no better choice than the Barrett Stud Earrings that never go out of style. 
$38 (REGULARLY $48)
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Kendra Scott
Maggie Small Hoop Earrings In Gold Filigree
Filigree gives gold hoops a dazzling twist and the price is just right. 
$46 (REGULARLY $58)
Jack Vintage Gold Pendant Necklace In Charcoal Gray Crystal
Jack Vintage Gold Pendant Necklace In Charcoal Gray Crystal
Kendra Scott
Jack Vintage Gold Pendant Necklace In Charcoal Gray Crystal
This elegant necklace is art deco-inspired and works well as a layering piece. 
$36 (REGULARLY $58)
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Lila Band Ring Gold In White Pearl
Pearls are back in a big way and this ring is about as elegant as they get. (It's a pretty good deal, too.)
$28 (REGULARLY $48)
Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Available in silver and gold, this Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace is the perfect dainty necklace.
$40 (REGULARLY $50)
Zoey Arrow Cuff Bracelet In Silver
Zoey Arrow Cuff Bracelet In Silver
Kendra Scott
Zoey Arrow Cuff Bracelet In Silver
Make a statement with the Zoey Arrow Cuff Bracelet.
$36 (REGULARLY $58)
Chantal Beaded Bracelet In Silver
Chantal Beaded Bracelet In Silver
Kendra Scott
Chantal Beaded Bracelet In Silver
You're going to want to wear this bracelet every day. 
$46 (REGULARLY $58)
Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
The drusy pendant is a signature piece from the brand. This double-chain necklace is glamorous and wearable for everyday. 
$70 (REGULARLY $88)
Poppy Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Rose Quartz
Poppy Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Rose Quartz
Kendra Scott
Poppy Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Rose Quartz
This hand-carved pendant will make you feel as pretty as it is. 
$52 (REGULARLY $88)
Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott
Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
If you like hoop earrings, we recommend this delicate love knot pair. 
$54 (REGULARLY $68)

RELATED CONTENT:

Macy's Labor Day Sale: Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off

Last Chance to Get Up to 70% Off at Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale

Last Chance to Shop Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Clear the Rack Sale

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale Now for Labor Day

The Best Labor Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Labor Day Sale Right Now

 